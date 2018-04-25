Bill Cosby at court as jurors begin their deliberations

25th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The 80-year-old comedian denies the sexual assault claims.

Bill Cosby has arrived at court with jurors set to start deliberating at the comedian’s sexual assault retrial.

The 80-year-old Cosby arrived on a rainy Wednesday at the suburban Philadelphia courthouse.

He gave a quick fist pump and sashayed toward people chanting “We love Bill!”

Bill Cosby denies wrongdoing (Matt Slocum/PA)
The jury of seven men and five women are to start weighing charges, one day after more than five hours of closing arguments that portrayed Cosby as a calculating predator and the victim of a multi-million-dollar scheme to frame him.

The prosecution and defence gave jurors plenty to think about after a two-week trial on charges Cosby drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

Ms Constand has given permission to be named in reports.

© Press Association 2018

