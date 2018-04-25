Peter Capaldi gets back into character as Malcolm Tucker

25th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

He was asked what advice he would give an Australian politician following a gaffe.

Foul-mouthed spin doctor Malcolm Tucker has made a re-appearance on Australian TV.

Peter Capaldi channelled his famous character, from The Thick Of It, when he was asked what advice he would give a struggling Australian politician.

Appearing on The Sunday Project, he was asked what his infamous alter-ego would have said.

Capaldi replied: “I think he would have said she was as useless as a marzipan dildo.

“We’re looking at a total omnishambles there. She was all over the place like a mad woman’s shit.

“And I’m only getting started,” he added.

Continuing, he looked into the camera and addressed the politician, saying: “I’m willing to help, if you want to talk to me. I’m not Doctor Who anymore!’”

© Press Association 2018

