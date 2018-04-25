Back to Walford for me! Hannah Spearritt returning to EastEnders

25th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

She guest-starred in the soap as Kandice Taylor last year.

Hannah Spearritt has confirmed she is returning to EastEnders.

The former S Club 7 singer guest-starred in the BBC soap in 2017 and has posted a message on Twitter saying she is headed back to Albert Square.

The 37-year-old actress tweeted: “Looking forward to @bbceastenders.

“Back to Walford for me!”

Spearritt appeared in two episodes of the soap in December 2017, playing Kandice, the younger sister of Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley).

Viewers saw Karen visiting her younger sister to ask for money to save her from the bailiffs. Kandice was reluctant to bail her sister out but eventually gave in.

EastEnders said Spearritt would reprise the role for a few episodes later this year.

© Press Association 2018

