Jason Momoa compares Aquaman to Star Wars and Avatar at CinemaCon

The Game Of Thrones star said the film is better than 'a lot' of his previous projects.

Jason Momoa has joked he is “amazing” in the new Aquaman film and said it will have a “hint of Star Wars” in it.

The Game Of Thrones star first debuted his comic book character in Justice League last year.

Speaking at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, he told US website Fandango what might surprise fans about the film.

The ALWAYS amazing Jason Momoa has us even more hyped for #Aquaman in describing his performance and a world that we've NEVER seen before. 12.21 can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/PUCpoeNNlS — Fandango (@Fandango) April 25, 2018

He joked: “I’m f***ing amazing. I mean a lot of things I’ve done before are probably not as good but this one, I’m really good.

“This one, not going to lie to you, I’m amazing.”

Momoa also compared the new DC Comics film to other huge franchises, saying: “There’s hint of Stars Wars. We are underwater, there’s these big massive fights with all these creatures that are underwater.

“It’s got that Avatar vibe where we’ve never been to this world before.

“We’ve been to space many times, no-one’s been underwater.”

Momoa was joined at the event for cinema owners by co-stars Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson, as well as director James Wan.

BTS (or carpet) at ComicCon A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 24, 2018 at 4:21pm PDT

Aquaman does Vegas A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 24, 2018 at 6:37pm PDT

Wan has previously explained why there is still no trailer for the film, despite the fact it is due to be released later this year.

On March 24 he wrote on Twitter: “Hey friends, I usually do my best to avoid internet noises (especially fabricated distractions) but a teaser-trailer going out this weekend was never in the books — despite what some claim. It’s not because of anyone or any nefarious reason holding it back — IT’S ME.

Hey friends, I usually do my best to avoid internet noises (especially fabricated distractions) but a teaser-trailer going out this weekend was never in the books — despite what some claim. It’s not because of anyone or any nefarious reason holding it back — IT’S ME. (1/3) — James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 25, 2018

I am simply not ready yet to share. This movie is filled to the gills with VFX, and the process is as slow and laborious as a sea-slug! Yes, even shots for the trailers take forever to do, and I refuse to put out anything that might be construed as subpar. (2/3) — James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 25, 2018

I know it seems like nothing much is brewing above the surface, but I can assure you, we’re working nonstop under the waves 🌊 😉 (3/3)(Ps: And yes, I plan to use oceanic puns/references every chance I get 😂) — James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 25, 2018

“I am simply not ready yet to share. This movie is filled to the gills with VFX, and the process is as slow and laborious as a sea-slug! Yes, even shots for the trailers take forever to do, and I refuse to put out anything that might be construed as subpar.

“I know it seems like nothing much is brewing above the surface, but I can assure you, we’re working nonstop under the waves (Ps: And yes, I plan to use oceanic puns/references every chance I get).”

Aquaman is due for release in UK cinemas on December 21.

