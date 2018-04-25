New wrestling show to air on ITV

25th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

WOS Wrestling will combine nostalgia for the past with today's wrestling stars.

WOS Wrestling will feature the top UK stars of the sport (ITV)

A new 10-part wrestling series will air on ITV, it has been announced.

WOS Wrestling will feature the top UK stars of the sport and will be recorded in front of a live audience at studios in Norwich.

The performers will take part in “various, intense bouts” and at the end of each show one wrestler will take home the WOS Wrestling Championship belt.

There will also be backstage interviews between rounds to deliver news on what the wrestling stars are thinking – be it elation or frustration.

Tom McLennan, creative director at ITV Studios Entertainment, said: “There is a massive indie wrestling scene in the UK and a strong nostalgia for the wrestling shows of our youth.

“WOS Wrestling will combine the best of the past with incredible talent available today to make a fun, exciting and thrilling show that the whole family can enjoy.”

© Press Association 2018

