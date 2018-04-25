Victoria Beckham shares adorable video of Harper reading a story

25th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The proud mum's social media followers said Harper's story was 'so precious'.

Victoria Beckham has charmed fans with a sweet video of her daughter reading out a story about loving her family.

The clip posted to Instagram shows six-year-old Harper sitting at the kitchen table in her school uniform, with her back to the camera.

Happy Harper ✨✨✨✨kisses 🙏🏻

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

She reads out her story from a notebook, saying: “Hi, I’m six, almost seven, and I love books and my family too.

“Which is Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn, Mummy and Daddy.”

Mother-of-four Beckham captioned the adorable post “Happy Harper” and added a row of kisses.

The star’s followers said their hearts “melted” over the video, with many gushing it was “so precious” and “adorable”.

