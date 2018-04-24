Beverley Knight: I would sing at royal wedding if asked

24th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The singer is a regular at royal events.

Singer Beverley Knight has said she would love to perform at the upcoming royal wedding, if she was asked by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She has already has already lent her voice to a number of royal events, including the 2017 Royal Variety Performance and at a concert at Windsor Castle held for the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations.

On Monday she performed in front of the couple at a memorial service to  commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence.

Arriving at the Nelson Mandela Global Gift Gala on the centenary of the leader’s birth, she said  she would want to duet with her friend Joss Stone.

Sentebale concert – London
Joss Stone (Tabatha Fireman/PA)

She told the Press Association: “I would want to double up with my mate Joss Stone. We sung together for Prince Harry’s Sentebale charity.

“If I was given the opportunity it would be gorgeous to do it with Joss.  We love each other.”

The charity seeks to helps the vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana.

The royal couple will marry at St George”s Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19.  They have already revealed the musicians that will perform during the ceremony.

Stephen Lawrence memorial service
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Victoria Jones/PA)

Among those to perform at the chapel will be 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who won BBC Young Musician 2016.

Performers for the wedding reception have not been announced.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The smoking ban to be EXTENDED in Ireland

The smoking ban to be EXTENDED in Ireland
WARNING issued to hay fever and asthma sufferers as pollen explosion could cause DEADLY attacks

WARNING issued to hay fever and asthma sufferers as pollen explosion could cause DEADLY attacks
Kate is now a mum of three: Here's how her postnatal style has evolved

Kate is now a mum of three: Here's how her postnatal style has evolved

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ulster Bank issues URGENT investigation as funds disappear from customer accounts this morning

Ulster Bank issues URGENT investigation as funds disappear from customer accounts this morning
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

Garda investigation launched after young girl asked to get into a car by 'suspicious' man

Garda investigation launched after young girl asked to get into a car by 'suspicious' man