Shirley Ballas at launch of Strictly Ballroom The Musical

24th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

She was joined by stars including Jason Donovan and Matt Cardle.

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has turned her appraising eye over a new musical based on Baz Luhrmann’s hit film Strictly Ballroom.

The TV star sported a plunging gown with a dark green bodice and pale green skirt for the opening night of the show at the Piccadilly Theatre in London.

Strictly Ballroom The Musical
Shirley Ballas arriving at the Piccadilly Theatre (Matt Crossick/PA)

The show stars former Pop Idol winner Will Young, Jonny Labey and Zizi Strallen.

Ballas was joined at the theatre by Jason Donovan, a former contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, who was accompanied by his wife Angela.

Strictly Ballroom The Musical
Jason Donovan and wife Angela (Matt Crossick/PA)

Beauty And The Beast actor Luke Evans, former X Factor winner Matt Cardle and Luhrmann’s costume designer wife Catherine Martin were also on the red carpet.

Strictly Ballroom The Musical
Catherine Martin (Matt Crossick/PA)

Luhrmann himself has been present for rehearsal with the show’s director and choreographer Drew McOnie and earlier tweeted: “Dropped in on a rehearsal of @DrewMcOnie’s joyous production of @strictlystage which has audiences dancing in the aisles! Opens tonight at the Piccadilly Theatre.”

Strictly Ballroom The Musical is booking at the Piccadilly Theatre until October.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WARNING issued to hay fever and asthma sufferers as pollen explosion could cause DEADLY attacks

WARNING issued to hay fever and asthma sufferers as pollen explosion could cause DEADLY attacks
The smoking ban to be EXTENDED in Ireland

The smoking ban to be EXTENDED in Ireland
Ulster Bank issues URGENT investigation as funds disappear from customer accounts this morning

Ulster Bank issues URGENT investigation as funds disappear from customer accounts this morning

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze

Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze
Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

[BREAKING] The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child

[BREAKING] The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child
Garda investigation launched after young girl asked to get into a car by 'suspicious' man

Garda investigation launched after young girl asked to get into a car by 'suspicious' man