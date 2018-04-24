Shirley Ballas at launch of Strictly Ballroom The Musical

She was joined by stars including Jason Donovan and Matt Cardle.

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has turned her appraising eye over a new musical based on Baz Luhrmann’s hit film Strictly Ballroom.

The TV star sported a plunging gown with a dark green bodice and pale green skirt for the opening night of the show at the Piccadilly Theatre in London.

Shirley Ballas arriving at the Piccadilly Theatre (Matt Crossick/PA)

The show stars former Pop Idol winner Will Young, Jonny Labey and Zizi Strallen.

Ballas was joined at the theatre by Jason Donovan, a former contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, who was accompanied by his wife Angela.

Jason Donovan and wife Angela (Matt Crossick/PA)

Beauty And The Beast actor Luke Evans, former X Factor winner Matt Cardle and Luhrmann’s costume designer wife Catherine Martin were also on the red carpet.

Catherine Martin (Matt Crossick/PA)

Luhrmann himself has been present for rehearsal with the show’s director and choreographer Drew McOnie and earlier tweeted: “Dropped in on a rehearsal of @DrewMcOnie’s joyous production of @strictlystage which has audiences dancing in the aisles! Opens tonight at the Piccadilly Theatre.”

Dropped in on a rehearsal of @DrewMcOnie’s joyous production of @strictlystage which has audiences dancing in the aisles! Opens tonight at the Piccadilly Theatre https://t.co/AK4mOxEAsh #strictlyballroom pic.twitter.com/z18dyg44wR — Baz Luhrmann (@bazluhrmann) April 24, 2018

Strictly Ballroom The Musical is booking at the Piccadilly Theatre until October.

