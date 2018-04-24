EastEnders viewers horrified as Max Branning's new wife is revealed

24th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The character returned to Albert Square with a big surprise.

EastEnders fans were left stunned after it was revealed Max Branning’s mystery bride is the sister of his ex-wife.

The car lot boss. played by Jake Wood, returned to Albert Square in Tuesday’s episode to reveal to his neighbours that he has a new wife.

After gathering them all in Melanie Owen’s nightclub, he was joined by drug addict Rainie Cross, played by Tanya Franks, who is the sister of Tanya Branning.

She revealed herself at the end of the episode as she stopped Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) from slapping Max.

Viewers were horrified by the reveal, with one writing: “Rainie??? Firstly how? Lately why??? Please do explain Max. This should be interesting..”

Another wrote: “Ohhh snap!! Why am I still shocked at how far max can go?! Rainie….really??!! Was NOT expecting that.”

Another fan said: “Can’t believe Max married Rainie my head hurts,” as one more said: “I can’t be the only one who just shouted at the tv Nooooo. Make can’t get any crazier.”

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7.30pm.

© Press Association 2018

