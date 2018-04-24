I'm A Celeb co-stars congratulate Amir Khan on birth of second child

24th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

He was sent messages by Jamie Lomas and Jack Maynard.

Amir Khan’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! co-stars have sent congratulations after the boxer announced the birth of his second daughter with wife Faryal Makhdoom.

The Olympian shared a photograph of himself and baby Alayna, who is dressed in an extravagant leopard print and red floral outfit, on Instagram.

He wrote: “Welcome to the world. With my and @faryalmakhdoom new born, Weighing 8lbs 3oz ALAYNA KHAN,” adding a baby emoji at the end.

Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas, who made it to the final in the series, wrote in the comments: “Congratulations brother, sending the family my love.”

Khan’s wife, who he married in 2013, was four months pregnant when he entered the Australian jungle for the reality show.

He finished seventh on the reality series, which was won by Georgia “Toff” Toffolo.

YouTube star Jack Maynard, who left the show early following a scandal over messages he had written on Twitter, wrote: “Congrats bro!!”

Khan and Makhdoom welcomed their first child, Lamaisah, in 2014.

© Press Association 2018

