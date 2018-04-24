Phil Daniels to perform Parklife at Cool Britannia festival

24th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

He will join the line-up for opening act Britpop Classical.

EastEnders star Phil Daniels has joined the bill of the Cool Britannia festival, where he will perform Blur’s hit Parklife.

The actor joins the line-up for Britpop Classical, which will be the opening act on the first day of the festival and will feature a full horn section and orchestra.

It will also feature vocalists including The Farm’s Peter Hooton performing All Together Now, Saffron from Republica with Ready To Go and Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory covering Pulp’s Common People.

Cool Britannia’s main stage will be headlined by Happy Mondays and Ocean Colour Scene while Feeder, Razorlight, Embrace, The Lightning Seeds, Peter Hook & The Light, Cast, Heather Small, Dodgy, Space, Toploader and The South are also on the bill.

The Big Top will host club DJs from the era including Todd Terry, Brandon Block, Jazzie B and Alfredo and each night there will be appearances by stars including Black Box, N-Trance, Rozalla, Alison Limerick, Angie Brown and Urban Cookie Collective.

The festival will run at Knebworth in Hertfordshire from August 31 to September 2.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This GORGEOUS dress from Penneys is perfect for any summer occasion

[PIC] This GORGEOUS dress from Penneys is perfect for any summer occasion
The smoking ban to be EXTENDED in Ireland

The smoking ban to be EXTENDED in Ireland
[BREAKING] The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child

[BREAKING] The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ulster Bank issues URGENT investigation as funds disappear from customer accounts this morning

Ulster Bank issues URGENT investigation as funds disappear from customer accounts this morning
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches