Iman marks 25th anniversary of wedding to David Bowie

24th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The pair married in Switzerland in 1992.

Model Iman has marked the anniversary of her wedding to David Bowie with a tribute on Instagram.

She shared two photos from the ceremony, in which the singer is carrying his new bride in his arms.

When I count my blessings, I count you twice. April 24th #BowieForever

A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on

She captioned the post: “When I count my blessings, I count you twice. April 24th #Bowieforever.”

In the pictures, Iman is wearing a white trouser suit and white sunglasses, while Bowie is wearing a dark suit and glasses. The pair are both smiling broadly.

The couple married 25 years ago on April 24, 1992 in a private ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The union was later solemnised in Florence, Italy on June 6 and the couple had one daughter together.

It’ll always be you! #BowieForever #ValentinesDay

A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on

It was Bowie’s second marriage after his relationship with Angela Barnett, who was the mother of their son Duncan, who they initially named Zowie.

Bowie died on January 10, 2016 at the age of 69 after a battle with liver cancer.

© Press Association 2018

