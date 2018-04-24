Amir Khan welcomes second child with wife Faryal

24th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The couple are already parents to daughter Lamaisah.

Amir Khan has announced the birth of his second daughter with wife Faryal Makhdoom.

The Olympian shared a photograph of himself and baby Alayna, who is dressed in an extravagant leopard print and red floral outfit, on Instagram.

He wrote: “Welcome to the world. With my and @faryalmakhdoom new born, Weighing 8lbs 3oz ALAYNA KHAN,” adding a baby emoji at the end.

The pair welcomed their first child, Lamaisah, in 2014.

His wife, who he married in 2013, was four months pregnant when Khan entered the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here jungle.

He finished seventh on the reality series, which was won by Georgia “Toff” Toffolo.

© Press Association 2018

