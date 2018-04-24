Former Grange Hill actor tells of his TSB 'nightmare'

24th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Lee MacDonald, who played Zammo in Grange Hill, told BBC Radio 5 live how he has been affected by TSB's IT problems.

Lee MacDonald, who played Zammo in children’s TV show Grange Hill in the 1980s, told the BBC he has had an “absolute nightmare” following TSB’s IT glitches.

Mr MacDonald, a key cutter and locksmith, told Anna Foster on BBC Radio 5 live: “I’m having an absolute nightmare. I’ve got two accounts, both business accounts, with TSB.”

He continued: “My business has literally stopped. I don’t know what money’s coming in, I don’t know what money’s going out.

“It is unbelievable for a big company like that. I’m in absolute turmoil at the moment.”

He continued: “I’ve been ringing the online helpline and it goes to an engaged tone, so I can’t even speak to anybody at the other end of the phone…

“When you’re running a small business, every job counts and it’s just a nightmare.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze

Gardaí issue URGENT warning to parents over FRIGHTENING life-threatening craze
Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

The smoking ban to be EXTENDED in Ireland

The smoking ban to be EXTENDED in Ireland

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WARNING issued to hay fever and asthma sufferers as pollen explosion could cause DEADLY attacks

WARNING issued to hay fever and asthma sufferers as pollen explosion could cause DEADLY attacks
Kate is now a mum of three: Here's how her postnatal style has evolved

Kate is now a mum of three: Here's how her postnatal style has evolved
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Ulster Bank issues URGENT investigation as funds disappear from customer accounts this morning

Ulster Bank issues URGENT investigation as funds disappear from customer accounts this morning