Former Grange Hill actor tells of his TSB 'nightmare'

Lee MacDonald, who played Zammo in children’s TV show Grange Hill in the 1980s, told the BBC he has had an “absolute nightmare” following TSB’s IT glitches.

Mr MacDonald, a key cutter and locksmith, told Anna Foster on BBC Radio 5 live: “I’m having an absolute nightmare. I’ve got two accounts, both business accounts, with TSB.”

Pleasure to speak to @leemacdonald – AKA 80s TV legend Zammo from #grangehill – on @bbclive earlier about #TSB. He now runs locksmith and key-cutting business Mentor Lock & Safe Co in Wallington and his business has ground to a halt because of the bank's IT problems. #justsayno pic.twitter.com/HtbmTXKm6l — Guy Kilty (@GuyKilty) April 24, 2018

He continued: “My business has literally stopped. I don’t know what money’s coming in, I don’t know what money’s going out.

“It is unbelievable for a big company like that. I’m in absolute turmoil at the moment.”

He continued: “I’ve been ringing the online helpline and it goes to an engaged tone, so I can’t even speak to anybody at the other end of the phone…

“When you’re running a small business, every job counts and it’s just a nightmare.”

