Robert Webb apologises to Julia Hartley-Brewer after Twitter slur

The duo clashed during a debate about privilege and Oxbridge admissions.

Peep Show actor Robert Webb has apologised to broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer after he referred to her as a “thick Oxford twat”.

The TV star had responded to the radio presenter’s claims that she “didn’t go to Oxford because I was privileged. I went to Oxford because I was clever”, as part of a debate about Oxbridge admissions and class privilege.

I didn’t go to Oxford because I was privileged. I went to Oxford because I was clever. — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) April 20, 2018

In a post that has since been deleted on Twitter, Webb said: “I didn’t go to Cambridge because I was clever. I went because I was a white male from a stable family who encouraged me to work hard at an excellent state school.

“That’s all privilege. All of it. You thick Oxford twat.”

He later tweeted to Hartley-Brewer: “Obviously the target of a rude joke isn’t always going to enjoy it.

“I won’t tell you how to feel Julia but if my intention was just ‘abuse’ then I’d have tagged you in. The RTs got out of hand which is why I deleted it.”

The broadcaster responded: “Yes, because as long as you don’t actually tweet me directly, it’s absolutely fine to call me a thick twat @arobertwebb.

“I mean, what were the odds I’d find out? You could always just say sorry, you know. Us thickies are easily pleased.”

I apologise. Sorry, Julia. — Robert Webb (@arobertwebb) April 24, 2018

