June Brown 'delighted' to keep playing EastEnder Dot

24th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

She has been a fixture of the BBC soap since its inception.

EastEnders’ June Brown has no plans to leave Albert Square just yet.

The veteran actress, known for her role as Dot Cotton in Walford, is believed to have signed a new deal with the BBC One soap.

The 91-year-old said: “I’m delighted that EastEnders have allowed me to keep playing Dot whilst also accommodating me to take on other work opportunities.”

Brown has been a fixture of the drama since its inception in 1985.

She previously told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs that she had no intention of retiring, saying “I think it kills you”, and that she needed work to stay motivated.

This year she also appeared in ITV documentary 100 Years Younger In 21 Days.

© Press Association 2018

