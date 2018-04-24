Stormzy nominated for Ivor Novello gongs

The grime star is up for best album and contemporary song.

Stormzy has been nominated for two prestigious songwriting awards.

The grime star, 24, is up for a best album Ivor Novello for Gang Signs And Prayer.

And the star, who recently swept to victory at the Brits, is also in the running for contemporary song for Don’t Cry For Me, featuring Raleigh Ritchie.

Rapper Dave is also nominated for contemporary song for his politically charged track Question Time, which pays tribute to victims of the Grenfell Tower fire and takes on Theresa May and David Cameron.

The Ivors celebrate excellence in British and Irish songwriting and composing.

Ed Sheeran (Ian West/PA)

Ed Sheeran has two songs, which he co-wrote, in the running for most performed work, Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You.

He competes against Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s Human in the category.

Nominees for best song musically and lyrically are Sampha’s (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano, Elbow’s Magnificent (She Says) and Everything Everything’s Can’t Do.

Everything Everything are also up for best album for A Fever Dream.

Crispin Hunt, chairman of the British Academy Of Songwriters, Composers And Authors, said: “As the only peer-nominated music award ceremony in the country, the Ivors are inherently about musical merit and communication more than promotion and we’re especially excited to be able to honour some of the phenomenal talents of the contemporary British music writing scene. Talent admired the world over.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on May 31.

The Nominees

Best song musically and lyrically

Can’t Do, Everything Everything

Magnificent (She Says), Elbow

(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano, Sampha

Best contemporary song

Cola, CamelPhat and Elderbrook

Don’t Cry For Me, Stormzy ft Raleigh Ritchie

Question Time, Dave

PRS for most performed work

Castle On The Hill, Ed Sheeran

Human, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man

Shape Of You, Ed Sheeran

Album award

A Fever Dream, Everything Everything

Gang Signs And Prayer, Stormzy

Moonshine Freeze, This Is The Kit

Original film score

IT

Jackie

Paddington 2

TV soundtrack

Babs

SS-GB

The Miniaturist

Original video game score

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Life Is Strange: Before The Storm

