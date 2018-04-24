Daddy Yankee announces Wembley show

24th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Dominican songstress Natti Natasha will be a special guest at Daddy Yankee's show.

Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee has announced he is bringing his Latin flavour to the UK this summer.

The Puerto Rican singer – dubbed the King of Reggaeton – will perform at The SSE Arena, Wembley on August 10.

The show will also feature Dominican songstress Natti Natasha as a special guest.

Daddy Yankee is known for curating celebrated Latin anthems including 2017’s summer hit Despacito, party anthem Gasolina and remixes of Havana and Gyal You A Party Animal.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on April 27 at www.livenation.co.uk.

© Press Association 2018

