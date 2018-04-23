Coronation Street fans worry as David's meltdown continues

23rd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

David has been struggling since he was assaulted by Josh.

Coronation Street viewers have said they are worried for David Platt as he continues his downward spiral following his assault.

David (Jack P Shepherd) has been struggling to cope since he was raped by Josh Tucker (Ryan Clayton).

He was recently seen brutally beating up Gary Windass in a charity boxing match, knocking him out and causing a bleed on the brain.

And in Monday night’s episodes of the ITV soap he kisses Maria Connor and then seduces young Emma Brooker.

“WHAT THE HELL IS DAVID PLAYING AT?!!!” posted one person on Twitter.

“Oh nooooooooooo David @JackPShepherd88 what are you doing,”asked another viewer.

Another tweeted: “Poor David. He’s really hurting in #Corrie and Emma seems a sweet girl as well. I can’t look at Josh without shouting ‘scum’ at the TV.”

One said: “Oh, #David, he’s gone completely bananas…. #Corrie and Emma will get hurt.”

Many viewers said David needs to talk about his ordeal.

“David, please please please please please please talk to someone,” urged one viewer.

Another pointed out: “This isn’t the answer.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

© Press Association 2018

