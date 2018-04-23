We are on frontier of massive change, says Kanye

23rd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Kanye says he is writing his book in 'real time'.

Kanye West has said “we are on the frontier of massive change” as he served up another instalment of his philosophy book on Twitter.

The rapper recently said he wanted to pen a philosophy book called Break The Simulation and last week started posting his musings on life on the site, saying they formed the book he was writing “in real time”.

West’s latest string of posts came on Monday, when he told his 15.4 million followers: “We’re evolving at warp speed.”

He then posted a series of video clips of Scott Adams, the cartoonist behind Dilbert.

The clips are from a 22-minute speech Adams made, entitled “Scott Adams tells you how Kanye showed the way to the Golden Age. With coffee”, in which he appears to suggest the rapper is helping free people from their mental prions.

After sharing the footage, West tweeted a clapping emoji.

He then posted a series of statements about life and himself.

One claimed: “New ideas will no longer be condemned by the masses. We are on the frontier of massive change. Starting from breaking out of our mental prisons.”

Another read: “Life is more exciting than the movies.”

West also referenced late pop star Prince, sharing a photograph of a tour pass that apparently belonged to the Purple Rain singer.

“Even Prince once had an access pass,” he said.

Last week when the star first started sharing his philosophy with fans he said the tweets formed part of his book, adding that he would work on it whenever he had something to express.

“Oh by the way this is my book that I’m writing in real time,” he said.

“No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write.

“This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

© Press Association 2018

