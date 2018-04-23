Gigi Hadid shares childhood snaps as she celebrates birthday

23rd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Gigi also shared an image of herself with her mother.

Gigi Hadid shared a throwback photograph of herself as a child as she celebrated her 23rd birthday.

The catwalk queen posted the image on social media, along with an adorable snap of herself as a toddler with her mum Yolanda Hadid, blowing out the candle on a birthday cake.

“23 !! ++ shoutout to my mamma,” she said.

23 !! ++ shoutout to my mamma

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Earlier the supermodel told her Twitter followers that her last meal as a 22-year-old had been “Cocoa Krispies”.

Gigi received happy birthday wishes from her famous sibling Bella and friends such as Kendall Jenner.

Fellow cover girl Bella shared photos of them together as children and said on Instagram: “Best friends since the first time we met.

“Tomorrow is my favorite day ever because it was the day you were born. I love you!”

Jenner posted a series of images of them together on her Instagram story.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner (PA)

“Miss you always,” she said. “I just love kissing those cheeks. Come to me so we can eat bagels.”

© Press Association 2018

