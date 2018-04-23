'Welcome to the world'- Stars congratulate royals on baby

The baby was born at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital.

Holly Willoughby, Liam Payne and Ellen DeGeneres are among the celebrities who have sent their congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after the arrival of their third child.

The royal couple welcomed a son, a brother for Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at 11.01am on St George’s Day.

The proud parents later showed their newborn son off to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital.

TV star Willoughby posted a picture of the trio on Instagram and said they were “such a gorgeous family”.

“Welcome to the world little prince,” she said.

Payne, who has a baby son with his partner Cheryl, tweeted: “Congratulations to her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge Kate and the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William on the birth of their baby boy!”

Congratulations to her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge Kate and the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William on the birth of their baby boy! #RoyalBaby 👶🏻 — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 23, 2018

US talk show hots DeGeneres said: “It’s a boy! Kate Middleton’s new baby is now 5th in line to the throne, and season 43 of “The Crown.”

“Congratulations to all!”

It’s a boy! Kate Middleton’s new baby is now 5th in line to the throne, and season 43 of "The Crown." Congratulations to all! — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 23, 2018

Comedian David Walliams quipped: “Prince Harry just got demoted again.”

Prince Harry just got demoted again. #royalbaby — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) April 23, 2018

Former world heavyweight champion boxer Frank Bruno, Hollywood actress Mia Farrow and TV presenter Paddy McGuinness were also among the celebrity well wishers on social media.

“Congratulations!!! Welcome to the world little fella,” McGuinness said.

Congratulations!!! Welcome to the world little fella. #royalbaby — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) April 23, 2018

Comedian Sarah Silverman offered the royals some suggestions for a name, tweeting: “Royal baby name pitches: Joseph, Michael, Henry, Idris, Sandy, Clyde, Butch, Grandpa Al Lewis, Jude, Bub.”

Royal baby name pitches:Joseph, Michael, Henry, Idris, Sandy, Clyde, Butch, Grandpa Al Lewis, Jude, Bub — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 23, 2018

David Baddiel also had an idea for a name, writing on Twitter: “I think, seeing as how he’s died since the last one was born, that it would be a fine tribute if they called the new #RoyalBaby Prince. Prince Prince.”

I think, seeing as how he's died since the last one was born, that it would be a fine tribute if they called the new #RoyalBaby Prince. Prince Prince. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 23, 2018

Politicians also sent their well wishes following the happy news.

Prime Minister Theresa May sent her “warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy”.

“I wish them great happiness for the future,” she added.

My warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy. I wish them great happiness for the future. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 23, 2018

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: “On behalf of Londoners, I want to send our warmest congratulations to the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy.”

On behalf of Londoners, I want to send our warmest congratulations to the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy. — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) April 23, 2018

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson offered his “huge congratulations to Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the safe delivery of their baby boy!”

Huge congratulations to Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the safe delivery of their baby boy today! @KensingtonRoyal https://t.co/X7zTfcq9Ek — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 23, 2018

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “Canada welcomes a baby boy to the Royal Family!

Canada welcomes a baby boy to the Royal Family! Sophie & I send our congratulations to William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and to George and Charlotte on the new arrival. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 23, 2018

“Sophie & I send our congratulations to William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and to George and Charlotte on the new arrival.”

© Press Association 2018