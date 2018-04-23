Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson welcomes baby daughter

The star is now the proud father of three girls.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his partner Lauren Hashian have welcomed a daughter.

The actor, 45, posted a picture on Instagram of him with his chest bare, holding newborn Tiana.

He wrote: “Skin to skin. Our mana.

“Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world.

“Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar.”

Johnson went on: “I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there.

“Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do.

“But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer – watch your child being born.

“Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless.”

The star also addressed his new baby, saying he would always be there for her.

“And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia – like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life,” he said.

“Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear.

“Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck.”

Johnson added the hashtags “#TianaGiaJohnson”, “#3rdDaughter” and “#BlessesAndGratefulMa”.

The couple are already parents to two-year-old daughter Jasmine and Johnson has a child from his former marriage.

