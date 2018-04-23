DJ Avicii set to return to the Top 20 following his death

The Swedish star was found dead in Oman last week.

DJ Avicii looks set to return to the charts following his death at the age of 28.

The Swedish producer, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead in Oman on Friday.

Three of his hit songs are now heading back to the UK chart, the Official Charts Company said.

Wake Me Up, a three week chart-topper in 2013, is currently inside the Top 20 at number 13.

Avicii’s global breakthrough track Levels, originally a number four hit in 2011, is at 24, and 2013 single Hey Brother re-enters midweek at 32.

The artist’s two studio albums True and Stories are on course to return to the Top 40 of the album chart, and are currently at 15 and 21. Remix album True – Avicii by Avicii is at 23.

Elsewhere in the singles chart, Ariana Grande is battling Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa for the top spot.

Ariana Grande (Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)

Just a handful of sales and streams are separating the top two at the mid-week stage of the chart week.

The UK’s current chart-topper, Harris and Lipa’s One Kiss, is leading the way but Grande’s brand new single No Tears Left To Cry is close behind by less than 1,000 combined sales.

No Tears Left To Cry is as the lead single from Grande’s upcoming fourth studio album.

It is also her first new music since the terrorist attack at her Manchester Arena concert last May.

