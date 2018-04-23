Kim Kardashian West shares family snap including North, Saint and baby Chicago

23rd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The reality star and rapper Kanye West welcomed their third child earlier this year.

Kim Kardashian West hugs children North and Saint while Kanye West holds on to newborn baby Chicago in an adorable family photo.

The reality star captioned the picture, which appears to have been taken on a private jet, “Party of 5.”

Party of 5

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

In the snap, the couple’s daughter North, four, flashes a peace sign, while Saint, two, sports a camouflage top and trousers.

West, who is seated at a table, can be seen smiling broadly down at his other children while holding baby Chicago, who was born in January via surrogate, on his lap.

West recently returned to Twitter after a lengthy hiatus and has announced he will be producing a series of albums, including two of his own, one by Pusha T, one by Teyana Taylor and one by Nas.

He also heaped praise on Tesla founder Elon Musk, saying how much he loves his car, writing: “I really love my Tesla. I’m in the future. Thank you Elon.

“I heard these are really good for the environment. I’m super chaaaaaarged. Bout to take this whole thing to mars. This is the funnest car I’ve ever driven.

“We’re evolving at warp speed.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

Aldis latest specialbuy is a complete BARGAIN

Aldis latest specialbuy is a complete BARGAIN
[WATCH] Father Ray Kelly stuns BGT judges with EMOTIONAL performance

[WATCH] Father Ray Kelly stuns BGT judges with EMOTIONAL performance

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This bell-ringing tribute to Avicii in the Netherlands may move you to tears

This bell-ringing tribute to Avicii in the Netherlands may move you to tears
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
[BREAKING] The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child

[BREAKING] The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child
Corries David Platt to face TRAGIC jail twist

Corries David Platt to face TRAGIC jail twist