Kim Kardashian West shares family snap including North, Saint and baby Chicago

Kim Kardashian West shares family snap including North, Saint and baby Chicago23rd Apr 18 | Entertainment News
The reality star and rapper Kanye West welcomed their third child earlier this year.
Kim Kardashian West hugs children North and Saint while Kanye West holds on to newborn baby Chicago in an adorable family photo.
The reality star captioned the picture, which appears to have been taken on a private jet, “Party of 5.”
In the snap, the couple’s daughter North, four, flashes a peace sign, while Saint, two, sports a camouflage top and trousers.
West, who is seated at a table, can be seen smiling broadly down at his other children while holding baby Chicago, who was born in January via surrogate, on his lap.
West recently returned to Twitter after a lengthy hiatus and has announced he will be producing a series of albums, including two of his own, one by Pusha T, one by Teyana Taylor and one by Nas.
He also heaped praise on Tesla founder Elon Musk, saying how much he loves his car, writing: “I really love my Tesla. I’m in the future. Thank you Elon.
“I heard these are really good for the environment. I’m super chaaaaaarged. Bout to take this whole thing to mars. This is the funnest car I’ve ever driven.
“We’re evolving at warp speed.”
© Press Association 2018