Dame Helen Mirren and Sir Ian McKellen filming new drama The Good Liar

23rd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Sir Ian and Dame Helen are co-starring on the big screen for the first time.

Dame Helen Mirren and Sir Ian McKellen have started shooting their new film The Good Liar in London.

Principal photography began on location in the capital on Monday.

The film, based on Nicholas Searle’s book, follows career con artist Roy Courtnay (Sir Ian), who can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish (Dame Helen) online.

Sir Ian will be on the big screen with Dame Helen for the first time (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Sir Ian will be on the big screen with Dame Helen for the first time (Lauren Hurley/PA)

As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her – turning what should be an easy swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life.

It is the first time Sir Ian, 78, and Dame Helen, 72, have co-starred on the big screen.

The New Line Cinema drama, directed by Bill Condon, is being filmed on location in London and Berlin and will be released in 2019.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corries David Platt to face TRAGIC jail twist

Corries David Platt to face TRAGIC jail twist
Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

[BREAKING] The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child

[BREAKING] The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
[PIC] This GORGEOUS dress from Penneys is perfect for any summer occasion

[PIC] This GORGEOUS dress from Penneys is perfect for any summer occasion
Aldis latest specialbuy is a complete BARGAIN

Aldis latest specialbuy is a complete BARGAIN
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version