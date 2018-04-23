Constance Wu stars in first Crazy Rich Asians trailer

23rd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The film is an adaptation of the bestselling book of the same name.

36385534-e251-4895-a6c2-a973affcb953

Fresh Off The Boat star Constance Wu describes her boyfriend as “the Prince William of Asia” in the first full-length trailer for Crazy Rich Asians.

The big screen adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s 2013 novel stars British-Malaysian actor Henry Golding as Wu’s boyfriend Nick, who tells her “I’m much more of a Harry”.

The film, directed by John M Chu, follows the couple as they travel to Singapore to meet his family, who she discovers are “crazy rich”.

Wu, who plays Rachel Chu, mistakes a finger bowl for a drink and clashes with members of his family in the clip, when she is told by an older relative, played by Michelle Yeoh, that she will “never be enough”.

The trailer also includes a fleeting glimpse of Humans star Gemma Chan, who plays Astrid.

Crazy Rich Asians is due to be released in UK cinemas in August.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Aldis latest specialbuy is a complete BARGAIN

Aldis latest specialbuy is a complete BARGAIN
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
[BREAKING] The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child

[BREAKING] The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This GORGEOUS dress from Penneys is perfect for any summer occasion

[PIC] This GORGEOUS dress from Penneys is perfect for any summer occasion
Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

[WATCH] Father Ray Kelly stuns BGT judges with EMOTIONAL performance

[WATCH] Father Ray Kelly stuns BGT judges with EMOTIONAL performance
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches