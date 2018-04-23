Helen Flanagan discusses 'hilarious' Corrie exit storyline

23rd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actress, who plays Rosie Webster on the soap, is preparing to go on maternity leave.

Helen Flanagan says it was “emotional” filming her exit scenes before going on maternity leave from Coronation Street.

The actress, 27, who plays Rosie Webster in the ITV soap, is eight months pregnant.

Flanagan, who already has daughter Matilda, has filmed her “leaving scene”.

She told Loose Women: “I just filmed my leaving scene (but) I’ve still got two days left of filming.

“I was really emotional because I’ve absolutely loved it, going back. I’ve loved it so much. It’s been brilliant.”

She added: “I’m going out in very much ‘Rosie’ style, so it is hilarious, the storyline. It is really funny.”

She said she will miss her co-stars, adding: “I’m really, really close to Sally (Dynevor). So, so close. And I’m so, so close to Brooke (Vincent), who plays my sister.

“I’ll miss seeing them on a daily basis.”

Flanagan has previously said she is planning to return to Weatherfield after having her baby but does not know when.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

Tesco Ireland issue RECALL on popular breakfast product

Corries David Platt to face TRAGIC jail twist

Corries David Platt to face TRAGIC jail twist
This bell-ringing tribute to Avicii in the Netherlands may move you to tears

This bell-ringing tribute to Avicii in the Netherlands may move you to tears

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
[BREAKING] The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child

[BREAKING] The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child
WARNING issued to hay fever and asthma sufferers as pollen explosion could cause DEADLY attacks

WARNING issued to hay fever and asthma sufferers as pollen explosion could cause DEADLY attacks
[WATCH] Father Ray Kelly stuns BGT judges with EMOTIONAL performance

[WATCH] Father Ray Kelly stuns BGT judges with EMOTIONAL performance