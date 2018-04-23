Helen Flanagan discusses 'hilarious' Corrie exit storyline

The actress, who plays Rosie Webster on the soap, is preparing to go on maternity leave.

Helen Flanagan says it was “emotional” filming her exit scenes before going on maternity leave from Coronation Street.

The actress, 27, who plays Rosie Webster in the ITV soap, is eight months pregnant.

Flanagan, who already has daughter Matilda, has filmed her “leaving scene”.

She told Loose Women: “I just filmed my leaving scene (but) I’ve still got two days left of filming.

“I was really emotional because I’ve absolutely loved it, going back. I’ve loved it so much. It’s been brilliant.”

She added: “I’m going out in very much ‘Rosie’ style, so it is hilarious, the storyline. It is really funny.”

She said she will miss her co-stars, adding: “I’m really, really close to Sally (Dynevor). So, so close. And I’m so, so close to Brooke (Vincent), who plays my sister.

“I’ll miss seeing them on a daily basis.”

Flanagan has previously said she is planning to return to Weatherfield after having her baby but does not know when.

