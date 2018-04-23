MasterChef pays tribute to ex-contestant who died in London Marathon

Matt Campbell was a semi-finalist in MasterChef: The Professionals in 2017.

MasterChef has paid tribute to a former star of the BBC show who died after taking part in the London Marathon.

Matt Campbell, 29, who completed the Manchester Marathon in under three hours just earlier this month, was a semi-finalist in MasterChef: The Professionals in 2017.

He died after collapsing while running in Sunday’s London Marathon, the hottest ever.

His exact cause of death is yet to be established.

A spokeswoman for MasterChef said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear the news about Matt Campbell, one of our talented contestants from last year.

“It was a privilege to have him on the show. He will always be remembered for producing some of the most innovative and groundbreaking food that we saw on the series.

“From the whole MasterChef team, our sincere condolences and thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Campbell collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark of the London Marathon, which he was running for The Brathay Trust, to improve the life chances of children, young people and families, and in memory of his father.

Only Matt would top a chocolate pudding with a parsnip tuile. 🔥👏 #MasterChefUK pic.twitter.com/wVl2weePaW — MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) December 13, 2017

Donations on Campbell’s JustGiving page increased minutes after the professional chef’s death was announced, with thousands more pounds pledged.

A statement on London Marathon’s official Twitter page, said: “With deep sadness, we confirm the death of a participant in the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon.

“Matt Campbell, aged 29, a professional chef from the Lake District, collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark and, although he received immediate medical treatment on the scene from race doctors, he died later in hospital.

“Matt was a well-known chef who featured in Masterchef: The Professionals last year, inspiring viewers with his Nutritional Gastronomy movement and forward-thinking ideas. He was running for The Brathay Trust and in memory of his father, Martin, who died in the summer of 2016.

“Matt’s family today paid tribute to their inspirational son and brother, who was a keen marathon runner and had earlier this month completed the Manchester Marathon in under three hours.

“Matt’s chosen charity, The Brathay Trust, inspires vulnerable young people to make positive changes in their lives.

“Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express our sincere condolences to Matt’s family and friends.”

If you would like to do something in memory of chef Matt Campbell, who died running the marathon yesterday, his just giving page is here. He was raising funds for the Brathay trust, which works to improve the life chances of children and young people https://t.co/ddtm7fcgky — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) April 23, 2018

The Brathay Trust said in a statement: “Matt and his family have been tireless in supporting the work of Brathay Trust and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this terrible time.”

The marathon was Campbell’s second in two weeks after completing a race in Manchester.

According to his biography on his website, Campbell began his career working in Michelin-starred kitchens after finishing second on BBC Young Chef Of The Year at the age of 20 in 2009.

Speaking about running the marathon in honour of his late father Martin, he wrote on Instagram in February: “Words can’t describe how honoured and humbled I feel to be asked to run this year’s @londonmarathon on behalf of @brathaychallenges/@brathaytrust and in memory of my Father, Martin Campbell.

“It’s been almost 18 months since I lost my dad and this has been the most challenging period of my life.

I am so sad to hear about this ? you are a great chef and have inspired so many people, I am honoured to have met you. My thoughts are with friends and family xxx https://t.co/dQSRTUkAuv — Louisa Ellis (@louisaellis13) April 23, 2018

“One thing that has helped me immensely is running and he inspired me to undertake my first marathon (Brathay) in 2016.

“I would never have believed two years on I would have the opportunity to represent such an incredible charity at such a prestigious event. Fundraising for Brathay with the proceeds going towards their memorial appeal in my father’s name.”

– If you would like to contribute to Matt’s JustGiving page, the details can be found here – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/matt-campbell-martin-campbell

