Good Morning Britain viewers puzzled by close-up of Carol Vorderman's chest

23rd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The star was a guest on the ITV show, hosted by Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan.

Viewers were confused by what appeared to be a technical error on Good Morning Britain – when the show zoomed in on Carol Vorderman’s chest.

The 57-year-old star, who was wearing a stripy, polo neck-style top, was a guest on the ITV show, hosted by Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan.

A still taken of Carol Vorderman on GMB (ITV/PA)
Carol Vorderman on Good Morning Britain (ITV/PA)

A camera zoomed in on the ex-Countdown host’s chest just before an advert break, leaving viewers asking what had happened.

There appeared to be a technical error on Good Morning Britain (ITV/PA)
There appeared to be a technical error on Good Morning Britain (ITV/PA)

@CathyAKnowles wrote on Twitter: “What was with that extreme close-up of Carol Vorderman’s chest?”

And @JackWetherill wrote: “Did GMB really just zoom right in on Carol Vorderman’s boobs?”

Later, Vorderman spoke about postponing her solo flight around the world to spend time with her mother, who was battling cancer and died last year.

“I am going to do it in the next two or three years. I think when I’m 60, in three years,” she said. “That’s when I’m probably going to do it.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Aldis latest specialbuy is a complete BARGAIN

Aldis latest specialbuy is a complete BARGAIN
Argos issue URGENT product recall due to possible 'burn risk for users'

Argos issue URGENT product recall due to possible 'burn risk for users'
[PIC] This GORGEOUS dress from Penneys is perfect for any summer occasion

[PIC] This GORGEOUS dress from Penneys is perfect for any summer occasion

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corries David Platt to face TRAGIC jail twist

Corries David Platt to face TRAGIC jail twist
[BREAKING] The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child

[BREAKING] The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
WARNING issued to hay fever and asthma sufferers as pollen explosion could cause DEADLY attacks

WARNING issued to hay fever and asthma sufferers as pollen explosion could cause DEADLY attacks