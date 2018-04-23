Dreamgirls reunion as Jennifer Hudson supports Beyonce at Coachella

The Voice coach was backstage with the headliner at the festival.

Jennifer Hudson said she “wouldn’t have missed this for the world” as she supported her Dreamgirls co-star, Beyonce, at Coachella.

The superstar took to the stage at the music festival in Indio, California, for the second weekend in a row, and Hudson was there to cheer her on.

She shared a picture of the duo together backstage, writing: “It’s not what u do but how u do it ! And @Beyonce you have out done yourself!

“Only u know how to top this! I wouldn’t have missed this for the world! #beychella”

The pair, along with Anika Noni Rose, starred in the 2006 film about a trio of soul singers in the 1960s, which landed Hudson a best supporting actress Oscar.

Jennifer Hudson with her Oscar (Yui Mok/PA)

She also shared a photo of Beyonce’s reunion with her Destiny’s Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, writing: “These women blow me away! Not only for the performers they r but for the truly beautiful people, I know them to be! I love yal!”

The Voice coach shared her excitement about seeing Beyonce with her 2.1 million Instagram followers with a video in which she is driving to visit her in a golf cart.

She told fans: “Here to see my dreamgirl, yeah!” and sang the opening bars to Beyonce’s hit Single Ladies.”

She also shared a backstage video of the fireworks display that closed the show saying: “To sum up the night … @Beyonce done set the place on fire!”

At the festival, Hudson also mingled with Katy Perry and Cardi B and shared a video of Destiny’s Child performing on stage.

She wrote: “So let’s talk about last night @katyperry @iamcardib … that A list goes on and on.”

© Press Association 2018