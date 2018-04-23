Liam Gallagher to open for 'best rock n roll band ever' Rolling Stones

Florence + The Machine and The Specials will also support the band.

Liam Gallagher has said it is a “dream come true” to open for the Rolling Stones when they bring their No Filter tour to the UK.

The former Oasis frontman is one of a raft of stars who will support the band during their eight stadium shows, including Florence + The Machine, Elbow and The Specials.

Gallagher wrote on Twitter: “It’s a dream come true to be asked to open for The Mighty @RollingStones – the best Rock n Roll band EVER.”

It's a dream come true to be asked to open for The Mighty @RollingStones – the best Rock n Roll band EVER. — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 23, 2018

He will play ahead of the band on the opening night of the UK leg of their tour at the London Stadium on May 22.

Florence + The Machine will open for them on May 25 at the same venue while fans at Southampton St Mary’s on May 29 will be treated to a special performance from The Vaccines, whose new single is titled Rolling Stones.

Florence Welch tweeted: “We are so excited to be supporting The @RollingStones, it is a huge honour to be playing with one of our biggest influences. Xx.”

The Specials will take to the stage at the Ricoh Stadium in their home town of Coventry on June 2 while Richard Ashcroft will open at Manchester’s Old Trafford on June 5 and Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium on June 9.

Elbow will open at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on June 15, while James Bay will perform at London’s Twickenham Stadium on June 19, as the UK leg of the No Filter tour comes to a close.

IS THIS FOR REAL? It’s an absolute honour to announce I’m supporting @RollingStones at London’s Twickenham Stadium on 19th June. Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/BjzsjBfgF8 pic.twitter.com/fq7PF7oa3G — James Bay (@JamesBayMusic) April 23, 2018

elbow will be @RollingStones special guests at Cardiff Principality Stadium on June 15th for their No Filter tour. Tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/8DIEdeOQVI pic.twitter.com/h6Yoxar8yY — elbow (@Elbow) April 23, 2018

Bay wrote on Twitter: “IS THIS FOR REAL? It’s an absolute honour to announce I’m supporting @RollingStones at London’s Twickenham Stadium on 19th June.”

© Press Association 2018