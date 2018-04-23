He Don't Impress Me Much: Shania Twain apologises for appearing to back Trump

The Canadian singer could not vote in the US election but said in an interview that she would have chosen Donald Trump.

Shania Twain has apologised to anyone she “offended” by admitting she would have voted for Donald Trump.

The Canadian singer was not eligible to vote in the US presidential election but said in an interview with The Guardian that she would have chosen the reality TV star and businessman because he “seemed honest”.

I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context (1/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018

There was a backlash on social media over her remarks and she attempted to diffuse the criticism by tweeting an apology on Sunday.

“I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with The Guardian relating to the American President,” Twain, 52, said.

“I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President.

“My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him.”

Twain, known for singing That Don’t Impress Me Much, said she was caught “off guard” by the question about Mr Trump.

In an article published on The Guardian website on Sunday, she said: “I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both.

“If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

Fans criticised her for apparently backing Mr Trump, with many pointing to his alleged “bigotry” including his treatment of transgender troops and his brags of being able to grab women “by the pussy”.

At this point in Trumps presidency, with all that he has done and said (Charlottesville, Transgender service ban, being compromised by Russia and so much more) and you still support him you just need to own that you are a racist and agree with his hate. We see you @ShaniaTwain. — lovesfreely👆💋 (@LeginaAdams2) April 23, 2018

Can someone please tell Shania Twain that honest cruelty, bigotry & hate is still cruelty, bigotry & hate. — Bryce Tache 🇺🇸 (@brycetache) April 23, 2018

If Shania Twain believes Trump is honest then she knowingly supports and defends a man who bragged about sexual assault. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) April 22, 2018

