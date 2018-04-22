Three Girls is big winner at Bafta TV Craft Awards

Three Girls is big winner at Bafta TV Craft Awards22nd Apr 18 | Entertainment News
Blue Planet II and Game Of Thrones were also triumphant at the ceremony in London.
BBC drama Three Girls was the big winner at the Bafta TV Craft Awards, scooping three gongs.
The programme about the Rochdale sexual exploitation scandal was a winner in the Director: Fiction category (Philippa Lowthorpe) and Una Ni Dhonghaile received the Bafta for Editing: Fiction.
Nicole Taylor was recognised in the Writer: Drama category.
Five other shows clinched two gongs each at the awards, which celebrate the best behind-the-scenes talent working in television.
They were Blue Planet II, Chris Packham: Asperger’s And Me, Game Of Thrones, The Crown and World War One Remembered: Passchendaele.
The sound team behind the Blue Planet episode Coral Reefs received the award for Sound: Factual and the camera team for One Ocean took home the Bafta for Photography: Factual.
Charlie Russell won for Director: Factual and Will Grayburn took the Editing: Factual prize for BBC documentary Chris Packham: Asperger’s And Me, which was about the Springwatch star’s experience with the condition.
HBO fantasy drama Game Of Thrones received its first Baftas in the Costume Design category for Michele Clapton and in the Production Design category for Deborah Riley and Rob Cameron.
The hit show was also presented with the Special Award, for those involved in the making of the series and their outstanding contribution to revolutionising and pushing boundaries within the various crafts involved.
Historical drama The Crown was recognised in the Sound: Fiction category and director of photography Adriano Goldman received the award for Photography and Lighting: Fiction.
The teams behind World War One Remembered: Passchendaele, coverage of the commemorations marking the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele, were awarded the Entertainment Craft Team accolade and director Julia Knowles received the award for Director: Multi-Camera.
The prize for Writer: Comedy was awarded to long-time writing partners Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith for Inside No 9, the second Bafta of their careers.
The awards were hosted by Stephen Mangan at The Brewery, London.
