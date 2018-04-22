Three Girls is big winner at Bafta TV Craft Awards

Blue Planet II and Game Of Thrones were also triumphant at the ceremony in London.

BBC drama Three Girls was the big winner at the Bafta TV Craft Awards, scooping three gongs.

The programme about the Rochdale sexual exploitation scandal was a winner in the Director: Fiction category (Philippa Lowthorpe) and Una Ni Dhonghaile received the Bafta for Editing: Fiction.

The award for Editing: Fiction goes to Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, for Three Girls! ✂️ #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/zDWGUupBuP — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 22, 2018

Nicole Taylor was recognised in the Writer: Drama category.

Five other shows clinched two gongs each at the awards, which celebrate the best behind-the-scenes talent working in television.

They were Blue Planet II, Chris Packham: Asperger’s And Me, Game Of Thrones, The Crown and World War One Remembered: Passchendaele.

The sound team behind the Blue Planet episode Coral Reefs received the award for Sound: Factual and the camera team for One Ocean took home the Bafta for Photography: Factual.

The award for Photography: Factual goes to the Camera Team from Blue Planet II (One Ocean)! 🌊 #BAFTATVSponsored by The Farm pic.twitter.com/MV3bLI3TxD — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 22, 2018

Charlie Russell won for Director: Factual and Will Grayburn took the Editing: Factual prize for BBC documentary Chris Packham: Asperger’s And Me, which was about the Springwatch star’s experience with the condition.

"This is for Chris, whose exceptional mind never let me get away with being an average director." @ChrisGPackham this is for you! 😎 Hear Director: Factual winner Charlie Russell's full acceptance speech here ⬇ @BBCTwo #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/zA3gFCPGfH — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 22, 2018

HBO fantasy drama Game Of Thrones received its first Baftas in the Costume Design category for Michele Clapton and in the Production Design category for Deborah Riley and Rob Cameron.

The hit show was also presented with the Special Award, for those involved in the making of the series and their outstanding contribution to revolutionising and pushing boundaries within the various crafts involved.

the @GameOfThrones creative team received the Special Award at the #BAFTATV Craft awards – here's a taster of the amazing stuff that goes on behind the scenes… 🙌👉 https://t.co/uhXVzEfpEu pic.twitter.com/pFCjDMqJhl — BAFTA Guru (@BAFTAGuru) April 22, 2018

Historical drama The Crown was recognised in the Sound: Fiction category and director of photography Adriano Goldman received the award for Photography and Lighting: Fiction.

The Sound Team from The Crown takes the award for Sound: Fiction! 👑 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/JQuN745OnW — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 22, 2018

The teams behind World War One Remembered: Passchendaele, coverage of the commemorations marking the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele, were awarded the Entertainment Craft Team accolade and director Julia Knowles received the award for Director: Multi-Camera.

Julia Knowles wins the award for Director: Multi-Camera, for World War One Remembered: Passchendaele! 🎬 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/pbsapD3pQh — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 22, 2018

The prize for Writer: Comedy was awarded to long-time writing partners Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith for Inside No 9, the second Bafta of their careers.

The awards were hosted by Stephen Mangan at The Brewery, London.

