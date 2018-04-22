Sir Anthony Hopkins puzzles fans with 'scary' Twitter video

22nd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actor said his actions in the video were what happens 'when you're all work and no play'.

Sir Anthony Hopkins has puzzled fans by sharing a creepy video of himself dancing around with wide eyes and a maniacal grin.

The Oscar-winning actor, 80, posted the footage on Twitter with the caption: “This is what happens when you’re all work and no play…”

It shows him dressed in black, bobbing back and forth with a crazed smile on his face, while music plays.

Fans said the clip was “peculiar”, with some suggesting it was the star’s “scariest role to date”. Others thought the footage was hilarious.

“I’m kinda scared, but also charmed. Don’t know what else to say,” one person posted.

“With all due respect, Sir Anthony, that is THE single most peculiar thing I’ve seen all day…” said another.

One said: “This was horrifying. Even fun loving Anthony Hopkins is scary.”

“Is it just me, or is this scaring the crap out of anyone else? I’m going to have nightmares of a stressed-out Hannibal Lecter, snapping from “over-work”!” said another fan.

One person tweeted that it was “the best 32 seconds of my life”.

The actor’s upcoming roles include King Lear in a television film.

© Press Association 2018

