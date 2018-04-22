This bell-ringing tribute to Avicii in the Netherlands may move you to tears

22nd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

Avicii was found dead on Friday in Muscat, Oman.

The bells of Dom Toren played three of Avicii's songs (MicheldeWinter/Getty Images)

The Netherlands’ tallest church tower paid tribute to the late DJ Avicii on Saturday by playing his songs using its bells.

The Swedish artist, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead in Oman on Friday afternoon.

On hearing the news, Utrecht’s carillonneur (chief bellringer) Malgosia Fiebeg announced on Twitter that the Dom Tower carrilon would play three of the 28-year-old’s biggest hits in his memory.

At 11am on Saturday, the tower’s 13 bells rang out to the tune of Wake Me Up, Without You and Hey Brother.

 

Reddit user Bafkonijn filmed the special moment and posted it on the site, where it has been viewed thousands of times.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Aldis latest specialbuy is a complete BARGAIN

Aldis latest specialbuy is a complete BARGAIN
Met Éireann have some BAD news for anyone enjoying the sunny weather

Met Éireann have some BAD news for anyone enjoying the sunny weather
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gemma Collins could face legal action over THESE pictures

Gemma Collins could face legal action over THESE pictures
THOUSANDS of Irish families summer holiday plans disrupted as company CANCELS bookings

THOUSANDS of Irish families summer holiday plans disrupted as company CANCELS bookings
A three year old boy has drowned in a swimming pool accident

A three year old boy has drowned in a swimming pool accident
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version