Rapper Eminem celebrates 10 years of sobriety

22nd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The US star battled an addiction to prescription medication.

US rapper Eminem is celebrating a decade of sobriety.

The River star – who has battled an addiction to sleeping pills – posted a picture on Instagram showing him holding up the sobriety chip he was given when he reached the milestone.

“Celebrated my 10 years yesterday,” he said.

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on

The token has the Roman numeral “X” in the centre of a triangle, for 10 years.

The words “service”, “unity” and “recovery” are etched around the edges.

Eminem, 45, has been sober since 2008.

The hip hop star has spoken openly about his addiction and recovery in his music.

© Press Association 2018

