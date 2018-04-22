Beyonce 'slays' her second Coachella show

22nd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The singer headlined the festival in Indio, California.

Beyonce cemented her superstar status with a second storming set at Coachella.

The Single Ladies singer took to the stage at the Indio, California festival on Saturday, a week after her dazzling performance at the event saw it nicknamed “Beychella” by fans.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Her second show was similar to the first, with a Destiny’s Child reunion and appearances from her husband Jay Z and sister Solange.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Prior to Coachella, Destiny’s Child singers Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams last performed together during the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyonce, 36, mixed up Saturday night’s show by swapping last week’s yellow outfits for pink ones.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

There was also an extra surprise for the audience when the star was joined by singer J Balvin for a performance of Mi Gente.

Fans said on social media that Beyonce “slayed” her second Coachella set, with many declaring the star was “perfect”.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Actress Gabrielle Union was one of those to comment, writing on Twitter: “Beyonce. Always. And forever. That is all. Thank you.”

Mother-of-three Beyonce later shared several images from her performance on her Instagram account.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyonce was headlining Coachella after pulling out last year because she was pregnant with her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi.

She and Jay Z are also parents to six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Paul O'Grady taken to hospital after lying with stray dogs for latest TV show

Paul O'Grady taken to hospital after lying with stray dogs for latest TV show
[WATCH] Father Ray Kelly stuns BGT judges with EMOTIONAL performance

[WATCH] Father Ray Kelly stuns BGT judges with EMOTIONAL performance
A three year old boy has drowned in a swimming pool accident

A three year old boy has drowned in a swimming pool accident

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gemma Collins could face legal action over THESE pictures

Gemma Collins could face legal action over THESE pictures
Aldis latest specialbuy is a complete BARGAIN

Aldis latest specialbuy is a complete BARGAIN
Met Éireann have some BAD news for anyone enjoying the sunny weather

Met Éireann have some BAD news for anyone enjoying the sunny weather
Former King of the Jungle Carl Fogarty SLAMS Ant McPartlin in furious rant

Former King of the Jungle Carl Fogarty SLAMS Ant McPartlin in furious rant