Millie Bobby Brown posts Stranger Things season three hint

22nd Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The 14-year-old British actress posted a picture to Instagram alongside a Stranger Things producer

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has posted a teaser about the third season of the sci-fi series.

The 14-year-old British actress – who last week was named as one of the world’s most influential people – shared a picture to Instagram alongside Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy.

The image was captioned: “And so it begins #strangerthingsseason3.”

and so it begins 🤭 #strangerthingsseason3

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

The teenager, who plays Eleven in the show, was without her trademark shaved head in the snap.

It has previously been reported filming for season three of the popular Netflix show was due to get under way this month.

The post has been liked more than 2,200,000 times.

Last week, Brown made it into this year’s Time top 100, alongside the likes of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

The Stranger Things star is the youngest person ever to be included in the annual List Of The World’s Most Influential People, which also features Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

