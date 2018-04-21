Benedict Cumberbatch: Martin Freeman's Sherlock gripes pathetic

21st Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The man who plays Dr Watson is unhappy with the fan attention the hit re-imagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's detective stories generates.

Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch has described as “pathetic” his co-star Martin Freeman’s unhappiness with the fan attention the show generates.

Cumberbatch plays Sherlock Holmes in the BBC drama, while Freeman portrays his assistant, Dr Watson.

When asked about a possible fifth series last month, Freeman said people’s expectations are “not fun any more”, adding: “It’s not a thing to be enjoyed.”

Sherlock Holmes played by Benedict Cumberbatch (left) and Dr John Watson played by Martin Freeman (BBC/PA)
In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Cumberbatch disagreed, labelling his colleague’s unhappiness as “pathetic”.

When asked if fan fervour had spoiled his joy in Sherlock, he told the newspaper: “It’s pretty pathetic if that’s all it takes to let you not want to take a grip of your reality.

“What, because of expectations? I don’t know. I don’t necessarily agree with that.”

Cumberbatch, who is promoting his role as Doctor Strange in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, added he was grateful for the Sherlock fans’ support.

