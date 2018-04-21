Corrie's Faye Brookes: I'm a Girl Scout at heart

The star has also revealed what her dream project would be.

Actress Faye Brookes has ruled out going into the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, saying she would rather appear on a series like The Island With Bear Grylls.

The Coronation Street star, who plays Kate Connor, described herself as a “Girl Scout at heart”.

Faye Brookes and Gareth Gates arriving at the National Television Awards 2017 (Ian West/PA Wire)

She told the Daily Express’ Saturday magazine: “There was talk about me going into I’m A Celebrity, but The Island With Bear Grylls would be the one I’d want to do – being deserted on an island, making your own food and fire. I’m a Girl Scout at heart!”

Her character Kate and on-screen love interest Rana (played by Bhavna Limbachia) have been embroiled in The Cobbles’ kidnap drama of late.

Brookes, 30, who is dating former Pop Idol star Gareth Gates, hinted at more rocky times ahead for the couple after Kate sees Rana hugging estranged husband, Zeedan.

She explained: “She questions it in the way anybody would if they saw their partner with their ex. Kate gets quite sarcastic and has a go at her. She thinks Rana is giving Zeedan false hope. It’s good old-fashioned jealousy, but it’s human and totally natural.”

She also revealed her dream role would be in a Disney project.

She said: “I’d love to create a Disney princess. It’s always been a dream of mine – I love the way that animation reaches out to people of all ages and Disney has this way of capturing our hearts.”

