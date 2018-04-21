Stalker takes nap at Taylor Swift's New York home after break-in, say police

21st Apr 18 | Entertainment News

A 22-year-old was arrested on charges including burglary

A stalker broke into Taylor Swift’s New York City townhouse and took a nap, police said.

Officers investigating a reported break-in on Friday found 22-year-old Roger Alvarado asleep in the pop star’s home in the Tribeca neighbourhood.

Alvarado, of Homestead, Florida, was arrested on charges of stalking, burglary, criminal mischief and trespassing.

Swift was not at home at the time of the break-in (Evan Agostini/AP)
Swift was not at home at the time of the break-in (Evan Agostini/AP)

He was arrested at the same address on February 13 on charges of breaking the front door with a shovel.

Swift was not home during Friday’s break-in.

The multi platinum-selling recording artist has dealt with stalkers on both coasts.

Police said a Colorado man arrested on April 14 outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift had a knife, a rope and ammunition.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish Teenager ARRESTED after school receives two terror threats

Irish Teenager ARRESTED after school receives two terror threats
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam.... Again...

SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam.... Again...

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE confirms two children from the SAME school diagnosed with DANGEROUS illness

HSE confirms two children from the SAME school diagnosed with DANGEROUS illness
[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with this 13 Penneys top

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with this 13 Penneys top
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Gemma Collins could face legal action over THESE pictures

Gemma Collins could face legal action over THESE pictures