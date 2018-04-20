Viewers excited as Pat Phelan returns to Weatherfield

20th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The soap star was secretly tormenting wife Eileen in Friday night's episode.

Coronation Street villain Pat Phelan was seen returning to Weatherfield to the delight of viewers.

The murderer, portrayed by Connor McIntyre, secretly tormented wife Eileen in Friday night’s episode as she suffered online trolling and damage to her car.

Towards the end of the episode an unidentified character wearing Phelan’s trademark black leather gloves was seen putting a key under the flower pot.

During Wednesday night’s episode, Phelan watched Eileen on TV as she made an appeal to free Anna Windass.

Viewers were delighted as the much-loved villain appeared to make his return.

@JudeHey wrote on Twitter: “King phelan is back.”

@SueBeckettUK posted: “OMG ..Think Phelan is back in Corrie ..weird things happening at Eileen’s house ..it’s going to get very scary.”

@Ddphotograph tweeted: “Sooo happy @connor9mcintyre Phelan back on the street #Corrie.”

@RealSueHall posted: “Phelan as slashed them car tyres on #corrie @itvcorrie @connor9mcintyre watch out Eileen he’s back to haunt you.”

– Corrie returns Monday on ITV.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with this 13 Penneys top

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with this 13 Penneys top
Abby Lee Miller's doctor issues devastating news

Abby Lee Miller's doctor issues devastating news
Irish Teenager ARRESTED after school receives two terror threats

Irish Teenager ARRESTED after school receives two terror threats

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam.... Again...

SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam.... Again...
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
All you need to know about the world's first dolphin sanctuary and why it's so important

All you need to know about the world's first dolphin sanctuary and why it's so important
HSE confirms two children from the SAME school diagnosed with DANGEROUS illness

HSE confirms two children from the SAME school diagnosed with DANGEROUS illness