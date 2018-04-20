Avicii dead at 28 - 5 of the EDM pioneer's biggest hits

Swedish DJ Avicii has died aged 28, shocking the music world.

The electronic dance music pioneer, born Tim Bergling, achieved two UK number ones and collaborated with dozens of artists.

Aloe Blacc, Nile Rodgers, Adam Lambert, Rita Ora and Chris Martin are just some of the names the young DJ worked with in his short but successful career.

Here are some of his biggest hits since his breakthrough in 2011.

I Could Be The One

He scored his first UK number one in February 2013 alongside Dutch DJ Nicky Romero with I Could Be The One. The track, which features uncredited vocals from Swedish singer Noonie Bao, also topped the charts in Hungary and entered the top ten in Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Ireland.

Collide

Avicii had to fight his way into the mainstream. In 2011 X Factor winner Leona Lewis and her record label, Syco, had to settle a legal dispute with the DJ after he claimed they used an instrumental that was a direct copy of his own song, Fade Into Darkness. Collide was eventually released as a collaboration between Lewis and Avicii which skyrocketed his career and scored a number four in the charts.

Wake Me Up

Taken from his hugely successful debut album, True, Wake Me Up saw Avicii pick up his second number one in the UK charts. The track – featuring Aloe Blacc’s vocals – was the lead single for the album and became a 2013 summer anthem.

Lay Me Down

Also taken from True, Lay Me Down saw Avicii team up with Nile Rodgers and Adam Lambert. Rodgers lends his songwriting and guitar backing skills while Lambert – who performed the single during his own solo tour – is on vocals.

Hey Brother

Again off True, Hey Brother was an instant commercial success. American bluegrass singer Dan Tyminski lends his vocals for the track which came from Avicii offering his brother advice. An official music video released in 2013 saw two brothers growing up in wartime America, with the older brother dying in the Vietnam war.

