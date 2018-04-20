Cynthia Nixon would be right for New York governor, says Sarah Jessica Parker

20th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The former Sex And The City star backed the actress to be the next governor.

Cynthia Nixon’s quest to be the governor of New York state has been backed by her former Sex And The City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Parker said that Nixon would be “right for New York”.

The actress spoke briefly about Nixon’s New York run on the red carpet for the world premiere of her new film, Blue Night, at the Tribeca Film Festival.

2018 Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Women Filmmakers Luncheon
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker backed Cynthia Nixon (Evan Agostini/AP)

“I’m excited about her candidacy. I’m proud of her. I know she loves this city. She’s born and raised here, and I think a lot of people are excited and enthusiastically supporting her,” Parker said.

She added: “I think she’s been great for the conversation.”

Sex And The City ran on HBO from 1998-2004 and spawned two films.

Parker has previously endorsed Nixon, along with Sex And The City co-star Kristin Davis. Nixon is challenging New York governor Andrew Cuomo in the upcoming Democratic primary.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The 10 item from Penneys that EVERYONE will be after

The 10 item from Penneys that EVERYONE will be after
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
HSE confirms two children from the SAME school diagnosed with DANGEROUS illness

HSE confirms two children from the SAME school diagnosed with DANGEROUS illness

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
[PIC] Pippa O'Connor shares some VERY exciting news on Instagram

[PIC] Pippa O'Connor shares some VERY exciting news on Instagram
WARNING: Irish WhatsApp users targetted by DANGEROUS new scam

WARNING: Irish WhatsApp users targetted by DANGEROUS new scam
SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam.... Again...

SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam.... Again...