Corrie's Shobna Gulati joins Everybody's Talking About Jamie cast

20th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actress will play Ray in the West End musical.

Former Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati is joining the cast of West End musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The actress, best known for playing Sunita Alahan in the soap, will take on the role of Ray in the musical.

She will join current cast members John McCrea, Josie Walker, Tamsin Carroll and Lucie Shorthouse.

Gulati, who first found fame as Anita in Dinnerladies, said: “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a wonderful show; it’s truly warm, infectious for the soul and incredibly uplifting.

“The entire cast and team are so gifted and such energetic storytellers who give us a universal tale for right now.

“The show is full of the rich diversity that makes my heart sing and what makes Britain great! This musical celebrates life!

“This incredible production and ensemble is one I am so proud and so pleased to become a part of.”

The musical, featuring songs penned by The Feeling’s Dan Gillespie Sells, is about a 16-year-old boy on a council estate in Sheffield who believes he does not fit in and beats the bullies to step into the spotlight.

Gulati will join the cast on May 7 for the run at London’s Apollo Theatre.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

All you need to know about the world's first dolphin sanctuary and why it's so important

All you need to know about the world's first dolphin sanctuary and why it's so important
SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam.... Again...

SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam.... Again...
The 10 item from Penneys that EVERYONE will be after

The 10 item from Penneys that EVERYONE will be after

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE confirms two children from the SAME school diagnosed with DANGEROUS illness

HSE confirms two children from the SAME school diagnosed with DANGEROUS illness
WARNING: Irish WhatsApp users targetted by DANGEROUS new scam

WARNING: Irish WhatsApp users targetted by DANGEROUS new scam
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Abby Lee Miller's doctor issues devastating news

Abby Lee Miller's doctor issues devastating news