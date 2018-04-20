Corrie's Shobna Gulati joins Everybody's Talking About Jamie cast

The actress will play Ray in the West End musical.

Former Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati is joining the cast of West End musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The actress, best known for playing Sunita Alahan in the soap, will take on the role of Ray in the musical.

She will join current cast members John McCrea, Josie Walker, Tamsin Carroll and Lucie Shorthouse.

We are delighted to announce that @ShobnaGulati , best known for her FAB roles in British favourite's Coronation Street and Dinnerladies, will take on the role of Ray from Monday 7 May 2018! We can't wait to welcome such a wonderful talent to our Jamie family! #JamieMusical

Gulati, who first found fame as Anita in Dinnerladies, said: “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a wonderful show; it’s truly warm, infectious for the soul and incredibly uplifting.

“The entire cast and team are so gifted and such energetic storytellers who give us a universal tale for right now.

“The show is full of the rich diversity that makes my heart sing and what makes Britain great! This musical celebrates life!

“This incredible production and ensemble is one I am so proud and so pleased to become a part of.”

The musical, featuring songs penned by The Feeling’s Dan Gillespie Sells, is about a 16-year-old boy on a council estate in Sheffield who believes he does not fit in and beats the bullies to step into the spotlight.

Gulati will join the cast on May 7 for the run at London’s Apollo Theatre.

