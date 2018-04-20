Scarlett Moffatt hints at split from Lee Wilkinson

20th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The TV star posted an angry message on Facebook.

Scarlett Moffatt has hinted she has split up from boyfriend Lee Wilkinson in an angry Facebook post.

The Saturday Night Takeaway star appeared to compare him to Tudor King Henry VIII, who had six wives.

She wrote on her page: “It scares me how much you think you can know someone. Trust is everything, if someone doesn’t think your enough for them that’s a reflection on them not you.

“Unless your Henry the eighth one girl should be enough.”

As she received messages of support from friends, she replied: “Thanks I just choose lying cheats it’s a skill.”

When another friend asked if she was ok, she responded: “I’m good chick xxxx just always choose cheats and pathological liars. It’s a skill not many possess ha xx.”

She later wrote: “Just puttin it out there I actually have the best friends and family.”

The couple had reportedly been dating since December 2017.

A spokeswoman for Moffatt has been contacted for comment.

