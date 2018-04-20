Benedict Cumberbatch 'allowed to read whole Avengers: Infinity War script'

The Sherlock star also told of how he felt when he first put on his Doctor Strange superhero costume.

Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed he was one of the few people allowed to read the entire script for Avengers: Infinity War.

The new Marvel film’s plot has been a closely-guarded secret, but Cumberbatch – who reprises his role as superhero Doctor Strange – said he is in the know.

Cumberbatch told The Graham Norton Show: “I was allowed to read the whole script so I do know what is happening, but I can’t tell you about it.

“What I can say is that I am helping the world and worlds beyond it – potentially.”

Other cast-members from the film were given scripts with fake endings, so as to keep the plot a secret, including Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man.

Asked if the hotly-anticipated film will mark the end of his character or some of the other superheroes, Cumberbatch said: “Let that rumour take flight.”

Following his cryptic comment, he added: “This film is so shrouded in secrecy.”

The new film, which includes the majority of Marvel’s characters, is set two years after the events of Captain America: Civil War and will see the return of cast members including Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth.

The Sherlock star admitted there “was a moment” when he tried on his superhero costume for the first time.

The actor, who first took on the role in the 2016 film Doctor Strange, said: “I remember when I put on the whole thing and looked in the mirror and just started laughing like a 12-year-old.

“It was my superhero moment!”

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday at 10.35pm, on BBC One.

© Press Association 2018