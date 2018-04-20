Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig expecting first child together

20th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The actress revealed she will be 'showing soon' in an interview with American publication The New York Times.

Rachel Weisz has revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Daniel Craig.

The actress, 48, told The New York Times: “I’ll be showing soon.

“Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human.

Spectre Royal World Premiere – London
Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig (Alan Davidson/Daily Mail/PA)

“We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

Weisz and James Bond star Craig, 50, married in 2011.

The Mummy star has an 11-year-old son from her relationship with director Darren Aronofsky.

Craig has a 25-year-old daughter from his previous marriage to actress Fiona Loudon.

A representative for Weisz has been contacted by the Press Association.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE confirms two children from the SAME school diagnosed with DANGEROUS illness

HSE confirms two children from the SAME school diagnosed with DANGEROUS illness
[PIC] Pippa O'Connor shares some VERY exciting news on Instagram

[PIC] Pippa O'Connor shares some VERY exciting news on Instagram
SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam.... Again...

SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam.... Again...

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The 10 item from Penneys that EVERYONE will be after

The 10 item from Penneys that EVERYONE will be after
All you need to know about the world's first dolphin sanctuary and why it's so important

All you need to know about the world's first dolphin sanctuary and why it's so important
Abby Lee Miller's doctor issues devastating news

Abby Lee Miller's doctor issues devastating news
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches