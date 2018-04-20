Scandal stars share touching messages as last episode airs

20th Apr 18 | Entertainment News

The show has come to an end after seven seasons.

Scandal’s leading lady, Kerry Washington, has paid tribute to her co-stars after the last ever episode of the television show aired in the US.

The 41-year-old, who played tough-talking Olivia Pope in the Shonda Rhimes series for seven years, posted a series of pictures on Instagram to honour her fellow actors.

I love my #Scandal Sisters. #Scandal family is real. #TheFinalScandal

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

In a photograph of her alongside other main cast members Darby Stanchfield (Abby Whelan), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins) and Bellamy Young (Mellie Grant), she wrote: “I love my #Scandal Sisters. #Scandal family is real. #TheFinalScandal”.

Washington also posted photographs of her and Tony Goldwyn, who played the US President and her on-off romantic lead in the series.

#Scandal #TheFinalScandal

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

Show creator Rhimes thanked fans on Instagram alongside a screen grab of Jeff Perry (Cyrus Bean) from the final episode.

Thank you for an amazing 7 seasons. #overacliff #scandal

A post shared by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes) on

She wrote: “Thank you for an amazing 7 seasons. #overacliff #scandal”.

Perry also tweeted, calling his co-stars a “beautiful tribe”.

Felicity actor Scott Foley, who played Jake Ballard, tweeted: “East Coast! Thank you thank you thank you for your devotion, your time and your tweets. It’s been such an amazing ride. #scandal”.

© Press Association 2018

